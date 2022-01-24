Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for such films as Dangal (2016), Stree (2018), and Helmet (2021), became a proud father in 2021 with the birth of his daughter Arzoie Khurana.

Aparshakti Khurana can often be seen being the doting father on his social media where with his wife Aakriti, he is often seen sharing and spending quality moments with his family.

Today, 24th January is National Girl Child Day, and Aparshakti took to Instagram where he shared the most adorable note to his daughter expressing his feelings as a father and how grateful he is to have Arzoie in his life who has taught him the understanding of the word family better.

Dear Arzoie,

Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word ‘Family’ a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures. Through ‘’I should get a haircut’’ and ‘’Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?’’. Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one. You see, it’s only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say “maa-baap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain”.

P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon.

Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ”I’d rather be asleep than listen to this! So, you legit go zzz ooooo zoooooo.”

With love and only love,

Your Paapoo

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana recently joined the cast of ZEE Studios’ upcoming film Berlin.

