On Friday, actor Aparshakti Khurana announced that he and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child. Khurana took to Instagram to make an announcement about it.

He posted, “लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं #PreggerAlert. (As we couldn’t expand the work during the lockdown, we decided to expand our family #PreggerAlert).”

Ahuja also posted, “Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation 🙂 #PreggerAlert.”

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014.

Talking about Khurana’s movies, the actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D. He will next be seen in Helmet which also stars Pranutan Bahl in the lead roles. Helmet will be Khurana’s first film as a lead.

The actor has played supporting roles in many films like Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Jabariya Jodi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and others.

Apart from movies, Aparshakti also features in music video and he will soon be seen in a single titled Aaya Jado Da. The song will feature Parul Gulati opposite Aparshakti. The teaser of the track has been released.