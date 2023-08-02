17.7 C
AP Dhillon to come up with his docuseries
Entertainment

AP Dhillon to come up with his docuseries

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon is all set to give a sneak peek into his life via a docuseries.

The four-part series is helmed by Jay Ahmed. Titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the project will be out on Prime Video.

As per a statement, the series follows his remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Sharing more details about the project, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, “Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing.”

On Wednesday, the official page of Prime Video took to Instagram and dropped an old video of the ‘Brown Munde’ singer in which he can be seen singing on the “last night in India before he made the career-defining move to Canada.”

The series will be released on August 18.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain's oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

