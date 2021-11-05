Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. The two have been giving us a lot of couple goals.

On Friday (5), Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday, and Sharma took to Instagram to wish her husband. The actress wrote a heartfelt post which read, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless.”

“I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness,” she further wrote.

Sharma and Kohli were blessed with a baby girl in January this year and the couple named her Vamika.

On the work front, Sharma has taken a break post the birth of Vamika. While she is producing films and working in advertisements, the actress has not yet announced which will be her next movie. Her fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement about it.