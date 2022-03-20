Anushka Sharma, whose resume boasts of such blockbusters as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Sultan (2016), has decided to return to full-time acting after stepping away from her production house.

Sharma, who laid the foundation of the production house Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 along with her brother, Karnesh Ssharma, has produced several notable films including NH10 (2015), Pari (2018), and Bulbbul (2020).

The actress took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post announcing her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz. She wrote, “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.

She continued, “While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the ablest person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”

The actress further stated, “I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar lineup of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured, and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!”

Anushka Sharma will next star in Chakda ‘Xpress, inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, the film is set at Netflix.