Well-known Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is presently busy attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023 where his next directorial venture Kennedy is set for the international premiere, has revealed that he first offered the film to popular Tamil actor Vikram. However, the Ponniyin Selvan actor did not respond to his offer.

Talking about the same with Film Companion, Kashyap said, “I actually had a specific actor in mind, when I wrote this film. Which is why the film is called Kennedy.”

He further added, “Because that actor’s nickname is Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram’s real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded.”

Kashyap added he then approached Rahul Bhat to star in the film. “So then, I reached out to Rahul. I said, ‘Read it’. His reaction, his response was enthusiastic. And not like as an actor. And he was like, ‘Who is doing this role?’ I said, ‘Will you do it?’ He said ‘Me?’ I said, ‘Yes, but you will have to give it all’. And he was supposed to do some films. He gave eight months of his life to Kennedy.”

“Because Rahul is a thin guy. He bulked up for it. He grew a beard. I said ‘You have to be sleepless’. And he didn’t sleep at night until one and a half months later. After that, he pulled himself through it. After that, he grew a beard and looked unhygienic. And that’s when I said you are doing the role. His devotion, his sincerity, his total surrender to the role was incredible,” the filmmaker added.

Produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, Kennedy also stars Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal in important roles. The film had been chosen for a Midnight Screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

