Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, writer Varun Grover and comedian Kunal Kamra are auctioning their trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits.

The campaign aims to raise Rs 13,44,000 in the next 30 days for ten kits which will help one thousand people get tested.

Kashyap took to Twitter and said whoever bids the highest, gets the winning Filmfare trophy for his acclaimed gangster-drama “Gangs of Wasseypur”.

“Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,'” Kashyap tweeted.

Grover shared a picture of his trophy for penning the lyrics of “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” for the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

“Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits. Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India’s future,” he wrote.

Kamra said he’s giving away his YouTube Button—a creator award which aims to recognise most popular channels—to the highest donor.

“I urge all artists to give away their prized possessions towards charity in such difficult times. While every penny counts the highest donor will get the button,” Kamra tweeted.

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said he is happy that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits were sent to city-based Cama Hospital.

The actor had recently announced that he will be donating 1000 PPE kits for the healthcare professionals leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also partnered with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for additional 1000 PPE kits.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Farhan shared pictures of the consignment boxes ready to be sent to the hospital.

“Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed. This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind,” he wrote.

The actor had earlier, on May 12, said that the first batch of PPE kits were on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory and had urged people to contribute more towards the initiative.