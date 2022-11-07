According to reports, well-known filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has also impressed audiences with his acting skills in a couple of films, has been approached to play Vijay Mallya in an upcoming film, set against the backdrop of economic fugitives in India.

Titled File No 323, the film will be helmed by Karthik K, who has previously assisted noted South Indian filmmaker Shankar on a number of successful films such as Shivaji, Aparichit, and 2.0. He is set to make his directorial debut with the forthcoming projects.

Spilling more beans on the project, a source in the know informs a leading entertainment portal, “The makers are in advanced talks with Anurag Kashyap to play the role of Vijay Mallya in the film. Director Karthik K has a certain vision to make the film on a grand scale and he will be presenting Vijay Mallya with complete flamboyance. The scale too will be big, with all the flights, charters, parties, and controversies making up for a spicy story.”

The source further added that the casting for other important characters is currently underway. The team is set to take the film off the ground on November 20 in Mumbai. After wrapping up the first schedule in Mumbai, the team will travel abroad for schedules in various European countries, including the UK.

“The idea is to revisit his controversial life and showcase his lifestyle after fleeing from India. His character will be seen living a king-size life surrounded by models, with those yacht parties, high-end cars, and a lot more,” the source said in conclusion.

Kalol Das, Mihir Mutta, Prateebha Vyas, and Vakil Khan are bankrolling File No 323. The team is looking at releasing the film theatrically in 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.