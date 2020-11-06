Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday said he will soon come out with a book detailing his experiences during the coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Kher said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, including him, and he decided to pen down his thoughts in a book.

“The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! #NewBookAnnouncement,” Kher wrote on Twitter.

Kher also shared a two-minute-long video clip where he said that he went through several ups and downs during the lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus.

“We all faced a lot things in these eight to nine months which we would have never experienced in our life or never thought something like this will ever happen.

“Initially I got scared, had insecurities but I also realised a lot of good things too happened during the pandemic like families have come together, people have discovered new hobbies. There is a sense of togetherness,” Kher said.

The 65-year-old actor believes 90 per cent people have realised that they can have a fresh start in their lives.

“I have written all these thoughts in form of a book. It is time to talk about the book as it is getting ready to be published.

“So I take this opportunity to give introduction to the book which is about the good things that have happened in the pandemic and what we have learnt and what new we can learn for the future,” he added.

