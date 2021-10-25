It’s a day of trailers. After the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyameva Jayate 2, the trailer of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has been released.

The movie is produced by Salman Khan Films, and the production house took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. They tweeted, “What happens when an Unstoppable Force meets the might of an Immovable Purpose, It’s the fight till #ANTIM #AntimTrailer Out Now. https://bit.ly/ANTIM_Trailer @BeingSalmanKhan #AayushSharma @MahimaMakwana_ @manjrekarmahesh @ZeeStudios_ @ravibasrur @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeCinema.”

The trailer of Antim is interesting, and it looks like a perfect action thriller. The dialogues in it are whistle-worthy, especially the one mouthed by Khan, ‘Tu Pune ka naya bhai hai, main pehle se hie Hindustan ka Bhai hoon’,

Khan and Sharma, both the actors are good in the trailer, especially Khan. While the past couple of films of the superstar have not impressed the audiences, it looks like finally, we will get to see him in a good role.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth is the remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana who is a very well known face in the Indian television industry.

Antim is slated to release on 26th November 2021. It will clash at the box office with Satymeva Jayate (25th November 2021) during the same weekend.