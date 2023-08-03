20.5 C
London
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsAnkita Raina wins first top level match in Prague
Sports

Ankita Raina wins first top level match in Prague

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Pakistan’s infrastructure issues and cash flow hamper import of Russian crude

PAKISTAN is unlikely to meet a target for Russian...
Pakistan news

Pakistan approves ‘signing of security pact with US’

PAKISTAN has quietly approved the signing of a new...
Health

Continued antidepressant treatment may prevent relapse in bipolar disorder patients

Results from an international clinical trial conducted by researchers...
Cricket

Moeen Ali not to travel to India next year for Test series

CONFIRMING that the fifth Ashes Test against Australia was...
Entertainment

Final goodbye to art director Nitin Desai

Bollywood is mourning the demise of four-time national award-winning...

INDIA’s Ankita Raina made the most of her lucky loser place to reach the last 16 of the Prague Open on Wednesday (2), securing her first win on the main WTA Tour in 2023.

The 30-year-old, who had been defeated in qualifying before winning a reprieve in the main draw, beat home hope Barbora Strycova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Raina, ranked a lowly 196, will face Czech teenager Linda Noskova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Strycova, 37, is playing her final year on the tour and arrived in Prague on the back of securing the Wimbledon women’s doubles title alongside Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei last month.

Raina entered the Prague Open through qualifiers. She won the opening round of the qualifiers by beating Czech Republic’s Amelie Smejcalova in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) but lost in the following round by receiving two bagels against fifth seed Dayana Yastremska (0-6, 0-6). However, with Russian and Belarusian players not allowed to participate, Ankita advanced to the main draw as a lucky loser.

Recently, Ankita’s performance has been impressive, reaching the semi-finals of the WTA 250 Poland Open in doubles and entering the main draw through qualifiers in singles. As a result of her recent success, her WTA singles and doubles rankings have improved, currently placing her at 177th in the live rankings. With a few more wins, she could potentially secure a better position in the US Open qualifiers, according to reports.

Raina was born in Gujarat to Kashmiri Pandit parents Lalita Raina and Ravinder Kishen Raina. She spent her early life in Ahmedabad before relocating to Pune at the age of 14.

(With inputs from AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian football making ‘rapid strides’ ahead of Asian Games

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Pakistan’s infrastructure issues and cash flow hamper import of Russian crude

Business 0
PAKISTAN is unlikely to meet a target for Russian...

Pakistan approves ‘signing of security pact with US’

Pakistan news 0
PAKISTAN has quietly approved the signing of a new...

Continued antidepressant treatment may prevent relapse in bipolar disorder patients

Health 0
Results from an international clinical trial conducted by researchers...

Popular

Pakistan’s infrastructure issues and cash flow hamper import of Russian crude

Business 0
PAKISTAN is unlikely to meet a target for Russian...

Pakistan approves ‘signing of security pact with US’

Pakistan news 0
PAKISTAN has quietly approved the signing of a new...

Continued antidepressant treatment may prevent relapse in bipolar disorder patients

Health 0
Results from an international clinical trial conducted by researchers...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc