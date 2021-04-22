Last year, it was announced that Vivek Oberoi will be producing and starring in a film titled Iti which will be directed by Vishal Mishra. Everyone was waiting to know which actress will be roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

Well now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ankita Lokhande will be seen as the female lead in Iti. A source told the portal, “Ankita will play the main role in Iti, the murder mystery that Prenaa Arora had announced last year. The film is about a girl who has to solve her own murder. When the makers were scouting for a good performer, they spoke to Ankita who also loved the role. She has already agreed to be part of the film and the shooting was supposed to begin this month in Shimla. But, the Covid second wave has now delayed plans now.”

Ankita started her career with television and in 2019 she made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Ankita played the role of Jhalkari Bai in the movie. She later starred in Baaghi 3, but didn’t have much to do in the film.

If the report about her starring in Iti turns out to be true, it will be her first movie as a lead.

Well, Ankita had earlier revealed in her interviews that she was offered many big films and one of them was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year. But, she didn’t do it and the makers roped in Deepika Padukone. She was also offered a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.