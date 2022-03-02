Versatile actor Ankit Siwach has made a big impact since he made a winning debut in acclaimed TV drama Rishton Ka Chakravyuh in 2017.

He has since then starred in popular serials that have included Manmohini, Beyhadh 2 and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar. With more big projects on the way, the talented star is set to rise further.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to discuss his close connection to acting, future hopes and best advice he ever received.

What first connected you to acting?

Life has always revolved around performing, be it sports, random curricular activities in school and college or the hunger of standing out every time. I feel I gradually made it to acting. I don’t know if it was intuitional or inborn, but I had to be here.

Which of your roles is closest to your heart?

Adhiraj Pandey in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, will be the closest to my heart for life. Not that I love other characters any less, but the first one has to be the most special.

Which character challenged you most?

Vyom in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. I played an outright villain for the first time. The character helped me break patterns and discover a new horizon while performing.

Tell us about your forthcoming show?

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar on Star Plus is a new age story touching social issues like racism and divorce.

How do you approach a new project?

My priority is to get into a project that has an impactful story. There has to be credibility in the character and mutual belief in the makers.

Do you have a dream role?

As I am discovering and exploring new stories, new characters and acting as an art form, there is no limit of dreaming about a certain role. There is so much to do and so many people to play. I just feel that I always need to work hard to be able to mould myself in whatever way possible.

What is the best advice you ever received?

The best advice I ever received was ‘less is more’. I can relate to last year’s lockdown situation when we could only buy essentials, so what’s not essential is a luxury. I connect the advice to it in the way that even though we were provided with less, it looked like so much at that time. For me, less is more basically means to be satisfied with what I have.

What do you like watching as an audience?

I watch almost all kinds of cinema, depending on how the day is going, how interesting a trailer is, word of mouth or maybe just to explore. I mostly enjoy all sorts of content.

Who is your own acting hero?

There is so much to learn from everyone. Currently I am studying Jim Carey and Leonardo DiCaprio’s body of work and their performances.

What inspires you?

An urge to bring about a change, to give back to society and our planet.

Why do you love being an actor?

Being an actor gives me a chance to express, explore and convey what I feel. It helps me grow as a human and learn aspects about human behaviour that maybe I could not have experienced other