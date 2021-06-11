Anita Hassanandani has been in industry for more than two decades. She started her career with small screen and also featured in a few movies.

Anita is famously known for her television shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin and others. The actress tied the knot with Rohit Reddy in October 2013, and in February this year, Anita and Rohit became parents of a baby boy.

The actress’ son Aaravv is four months old, and recently while talking to Times Of India, Anita opened up about her decision of quitting the industry.

She stated, “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it’s not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid.”

When asked her if she has decided to quit acting, the actress said, “Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know.”

“This is a phase when your child is growing up and if you miss out on this time, then you will never have it again. I am glad that Rohit spends a lot of time with Aaravv bonding with him. Rohit being at home right now is a great thing for both Aaravv and me. Of course the pandemic situation is really sad and we are all hoping for things to improve,” she added.