Four decades seem like a blink of an eye, says Anil Kapoor as he completes 40 years of being a leading actor and an entertainer in the Hindi film industry.

The 66-year-old actor shared a throwback video from his 1983 movie Woh Saat Din, which marked his first outing as a leading hero in Hindi films after playing supporting parts in Telugu feature Vamsa Vruksham, and Dilip Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shakti.

“Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer… 40 years of being accepted, loved, and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by…

“No wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong, this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be,” Kapoor wrote.

Produced by his father Surinder Kapoor and brother Boney Kapoor, Woh Saat Din was a remake of the 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal and also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure as well as his close friend, late Satish Kaushik.

The actor expressed gratitude to the movie’s director Bapu and the team for “believing in me and for giving me my first chance”.

“I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for.

“I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you,” Kapoor added.

The actor teased his next two projects — The Night Manager part two and the Ranbir Kapoor-led “Animal”.

“To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part two and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done,” Kapoor said.

The first part of The Night Manager, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome, released on Disney+ Hotstar in February. The second part will come out on June 30.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. The movie will be released in theatres across the country in August.