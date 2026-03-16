“A Treasured Memory Greater Than Any Jewel”: Anil Dhanak Meets Amitabh Bachchan

For Anil Dhanak, there is little debate about who stands as the greatest movie star in the world. “It has to be Amitabh Bachchan,” he says. “Across generations and across continents, his impact on cinema is simply unmatched.” That admiration recently culminated in a memorable meeting at Bachchan’s iconic residence in Juhu, Mumbai — a moment that marked a deeply personal milestone for the Dubai-based managing director of Kanz Jewels, which he described as otherworldly.

Dhanak arrived carrying a specially commissioned canvas depicting Bachchan’s legendary look from the 1975 Hindi cinema classic Deewaar — a film that helped define the superstar’s enduring legacy. The artwork personally brought by Dhanak for the occasion, symbolised his lifelong admiration for the film icon and the cinematic era he helped create. Bachchan graciously signed it during their meeting, turning it into a treasured collector’s piece.

For Dhanak, however, the experience was about far more than a signature. “In my business, we deal with some of the most precious jewels in the world,” he said. “But moments like this cannot be measured in value. Meeting Mr Bachchan and having this poster signed is truly priceless for me — it’s a memory I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

Dhanak noted that what impressed him most was Bachchan’s humility and discipline. “He welcomed us with incredible warmth and was punctual,” he recalled. “When someone has achieved the level of greatness, you expect a larger-than-life personality. But instead, you meet a man who is entirely grounded, approachable, and attentive. That humility is like a quiet strength, which makes him even more extraordinary.”

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The conversation naturally turned to cinema — from the powerful storytelling and unforgettable characters of the 1970s to the global reach and technological innovation shaping today’s film industry. For Dhanak, the meeting also stirred memories of his own early journey in business and cinema. Decades ago, he owned Amruta Cinema in the town of Bagasara, Gujarat, where Bachchan’s films regularly transformed movie releases into town-wide events.

“When an Amitabh Bachchan film was released, it wasn’t just a movie — it was a celebration,” he said. “Crowds would gather from early morning, and the theatre would be house full for days. Everyone in town wanted to watch the film first.”

Those memories make the recent meeting especially meaningful.

“To go from screening his films in a small-town theatre to sitting with him at his home decades later is something I never imagined,” Dhanak reflected. “Life sometimes creates moments that feel like miracles, and almost cinematic.”

Today, Dhanak leads Kanz Jewels, the Dubai-headquartered luxury jewellery brand known for its craftsmanship and distinctive designs. He also owns the world’s largest gold ring, which is in the Guinness book of World Records.

As the company looks ahead, it is preparing to expand its international footprint with plans to open high-end boutiques across the United Kingdom and then other parts of Europe.

“Our goal is to bring the elegance and heritage of Kanz Jewels to a global audience,” Dhanak said. “Just like great cinema, true craftsmanship stands the test of time.”

The signed Deewaar canvas now holds pride of place in Dhanak’s collection — not simply as a piece of memorabilia, but as a reminder that even for someone who deals in the world’s most valuable jewels, some moments are beyond price.