The British government was forced Monday to abandon its policy for grading exams that were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic after protests by students and warnings that it threatened the career prospects of the most disadvantaged pupils.

He added: “That’s desperately, desperately unfair.”

The leader of the main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, welcomed the “screeching U-turn”.

“This is a victory for the thousands of young people who have powerfully made their voices heard this past week,” he said.

“However, the Tories’ handling of this situation has been a complete fiasco. Incompetence has become this government’s watchword.”

Like in many countries hit by COVID-19, exams in Britain in April, May and June had to be abandoned because of the pandemic.

Teachers were asked instead to make an assessment of their students’ grades, which were then modified based on a school’s past performance.

Despite the high percentage of results downgraded, the number of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland receiving the highest A-level grades increased.

Under the new policy, students whose results were moderated upwards will be able to keep those grades.