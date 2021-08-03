Bollywood filmmakers love to remake South Indian movies, and joining the list might be Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 (2019).

According to a report in entertainment portal, Peeping Moon, a Hindi remake of Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is on the cards and Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in it. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the Malayalam film featured Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles.

It is said that Viki Rajani of Faith Films has got the Hindi remake rights of the movie. Reportedly, the scripting of the film is currently going on, and it will start rolling later this year.

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is a science fiction comedy-drama. It revolves around Subrahmannyan (Soubin) who goes to Russia for work, and decides to keep an Android robot to take care of his father Bhaskaran Poduval (Suraj) in India.

The movie had received amazing reviews from the critics, and also did well at the box office. At Kerala State Film Awards, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 won three awards including the Best Actor Award for Suraj Venjaramoodu.

If this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Anil Kapoor in the Hindi remake.

Talking about other films of the actor, Kapoor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.