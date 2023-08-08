16 C
News

Ancient Indian painting unveiled on Antiques Roadshow stuns guest with jaw-dropping value

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

During the Antiques Roadshow, a guest was left in awe after uncovering the extraordinary value of an ancient Indian painting he had obtained years ago.

In a recent episode of the well-known television programme, the individual was taken aback by the staggering appraisal of his item.

The painting, a portrait crafted by Francis Newton Souza, a renowned Indian-American-British artist known for blending luxury with primitivism, depicted an enigmatic figure from Indian history in 1961, The Sun reported.

Souza used knives to intricately depict the subject’s beard, resulting in a finely sculpted artwork.

During his discussion, the guest mentioned that he had attended school alongside the artist’s daughters.

Acquired in 1970 for a mere £50 by the guest and his mother, the painting underwent a thorough examination by presenter Francis Christie.

Christie noted the striking quality of the image and remarked on the guest’s fortune in possessing one of the artist’s portraits.

The expert went on to highlight Souza’s avant-garde contributions to the London art scene in the 1950s.

In consideration of current market conditions, Christie proposed that if the painting were to be auctioned today, it could potentially command an estimate ranging from £7,000 to £10,000.

Astounded, the guest responded, “Ok. Right. Lovely.”

