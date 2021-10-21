On Thursday (21), Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai to meet his son, Aryan Khan. Later, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau was spotted at Khan’s house Mannat, and another team of the agency raided actress Ananya Panday’s house.

Panday was summoned for questioning and the actress reached Narcotics Control Bureau’s office along with her father, Chunky Panday.

ANI tweeted the video of Pandays reaching the NCB’s office. They tweeted, “#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday, her father Chunky Panday reach NCB office. Ananya has been summoned by NCB for questioning.”

According to ANI’s tweet, while talking about the summon, Narcotics Control Bureau‘s Deputy Director General, Ashok Mutha Jain said, “Search was conducted this morning, we have given our summons, now we will follow the procedure, can’t disclose further…”

It was said that even Mannat was raided however, Narcotics Control Bureau‘s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede cleared, “NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at Mannat.”

ANI also tweeted Jain’s statement, “No search operation at his house. We had gone there as part of procedural requirement.”