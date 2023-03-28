On Monday (27), a media report stated that India has appealed to the Nepalese government to prevent Amritpal Singh, a wanted radical preacher, from escaping to a third country.

Singh is suspected to be in hiding in Nepal, and India has requested that he be arrested if he attempts to flee using an Indian passport or any other counterfeit passport.

According to the Kathmandu Post newspaper, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu sent a letter to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday (26), requesting government agencies to arrest Singh if he attempts to flee from Nepal.

“Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.

“The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission,” it said.

Multiple sources cited by the paper report that the letter from the Indian Embassy, along with Singh’s personal information, has been distributed to all relevant agencies, including hotels and airlines.

Singh is believed to possess several passports with different identities and has been evading the police since March 18, when they launched a crackdown against him.

He managed to escape the police in Punjab’s Jalandhar district when his convoy was intercepted.

(With inputs from PTI)