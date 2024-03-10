Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the Erasmus Prize 2024 for his impactful writings addressing the planetary crisis and climate change.

The prestigious award, presented annually by the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation in the Netherlands, recognizes exceptional contributions in the fields of humanities, social sciences, or arts globally.

Ghosh, celebrated for works like The Great Derangement and The Nutmeg’s Curse, has consistently delved into the ongoing planetary crisis and the profound impacts of climate change in his literary creations. Themes of nature, humanity, and the intricate relationships between the two are recurrent in his works, spanning from his fictional Ibis trilogy to The Hungry Tide, a tale intertwining marine biology, climate change, and human-animal conflict.

One of Ghosh’s non-fictional endeavors, The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable, explores the interconnectedness of colonialism, politics, and climate change, reflecting on the art of addressing this critical issue. In his latest book, The Nutmeg’s Curse, written during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghosh examines the exploitation of indigenous communities, ownership of natural resources, and the overarching themes of climate change and colonialism.