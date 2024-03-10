9 C
London
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsAmitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change
News

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

India confirms citizen fighting with Russian army dead

India’s embassy in Moscow has confirmed the death of...
News

France to make history by making abortion a constitutional right

France is poised to make history by becoming the...
News

Canadian white nationalist given life sentence for Muslim family’s murder

A SELF-CONFESSED Canadian white nationalist who deliberately ran over...
News

Car insurance costs more for drivers in ethnically diverse areas: Report

QUOTES for car insurance were found to be higher...
News

South Korea declares ‘national emergency’ as it posts world’s lowest birth rate

South Korea is grappling with the world’s lowest birth...

Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the Erasmus Prize 2024 for his impactful writings addressing the planetary crisis and climate change.

The prestigious award, presented annually by the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation in the Netherlands, recognizes exceptional contributions in the fields of humanities, social sciences, or arts globally.

Ghosh, celebrated for works like The Great Derangement and The Nutmeg’s Curse, has consistently delved into the ongoing planetary crisis and the profound impacts of climate change in his literary creations. Themes of nature, humanity, and the intricate relationships between the two are recurrent in his works, spanning from his fictional Ibis trilogy to The Hungry Tide, a tale intertwining marine biology, climate change, and human-animal conflict.

One of Ghosh’s non-fictional endeavors, The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable, explores the interconnectedness of colonialism, politics, and climate change, reflecting on the art of addressing this critical issue. In his latest book, The Nutmeg’s Curse, written during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghosh examines the exploitation of indigenous communities, ownership of natural resources, and the overarching themes of climate change and colonialism.

 

 

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India confirms citizen fighting with Russian army dead

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sara Ali Khan is on a sinking ship

Entertainment 0
THE fact that Sara Ali Khan’s career has been...

Boris Johnson held unofficial talks with Venezuela president: Report

UK News 0
Former prime minister Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela in...

UK terror attack survivors: ‘Don’t equate Islam with extremism’

Headline Story 0
More than 50 survivors of terrorist attacks in the...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc