Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited film Jhund, which wrapped up production in 2019, has locked a new date for its theatrical release.

Earlier scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, the sports-based film will now hit the marquee on March 4, 2022, after multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, Jhund also features Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru on the primary cast.

It marks the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule, who shot to fame after helming the successful Marathi-language film Sairat (2016), which was later remade by Karan Johar as Dhadak (2018) in Hindi. This is Tosar, Rajguri, and Manjule’s second collaboration after Sairat.

Produced by T-Series, Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement.

Bachchan took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared a new poster of the film.

“Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai (Get ready to compete with this group! Our team is coming) #Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you,” the 79-year-old wrote.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment, and Aatpaat Films.

