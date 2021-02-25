Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawan in lead roles, Aankhen was one of the most successful films of 2002. It has been close to two decades since the heist thriller hit the silver screen but it continues to attract huge viewership on television premieres even today.

Now, filmmaker Abhinay Deo is set to helm its sequel, titled Aankhen 2. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who received unanimous praise for his negative portrayal as obsessive, temperamental and schizophrenic bank manager Vijay Singh Rajput, is set to reprise his role in the sequel. Joining him on the cast will be Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna, and Sunil Grover.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming project at the moment, but some sources reveal that Amitabh Bachchan’s character Vijay Singh Rajput will return from his jail term with a grander heist planned and will lead a new team of blind men – Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sunil Grover – to rob a gaming establishment.

The team is looking at beginning production in May. From what we hear, the makers have already finalised UK and Bulgaria as shoot locations. If things go well, the team will kick-start the first schedule on May 20.

A trade source told an Indian publication, “The heist in Aankhen 2 is being planned on a grander scale. The temperamental Vijay Singh Rajput returns after serving his prison sentence and leads a new team of visually-impaired people, played by Sidharth, Akshaye and Sunil, as they rob a gaming establishment. Considering the story is set abroad, the unit has done recce in the UK and Bulgaria. If all goes well, the three actors will kick-off the first schedule from May 20 with Bachchan joining them later.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Abhinay Deo, Aankhen 2