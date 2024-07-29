23 C
News

Amitabh Bachchan's statue in New Jersey listed on Google Maps as tourist attraction

By: vibhuti

Date:

**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** New Jersey: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's statue in New Jersey now listed on Google Maps as a tourist attraction. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_29_2024_000010B) *** Local Caption ***

The Bollywood superstar actor Amitabh Bachchan might have made his way in the wax museum but here in New Jersey his wax statue installed outside a house has been recently listed on Google Maps as tourist attraction.

The life-sized statue was installed by Indian-American businessman outside his residence in New Jersey. Gopi Seth installed Bachchan’s life-size statue in August 2022 outside his residence in Edison city, about 35 kilometres south of Manhattan in New York.

“Our home has become one of the most popular tourist attractions, thanks to the Amitabh Bachchan statue. Recognised by Google Search, this site attracts a growing number of visitors each day,” Seth mentioned.

In two years since then, fans of the Indian superstar have been coming to this place, taking pictures and selfies, with many of them posting on social media platforms like Instagram and X.

“Fans of Mr Bachchan from all around the world travel to see the statue, with 20 to 25 cars of families arriving daily. Visitors often leave greeting cards and letters, expressing their admiration for the legendary actor,” Seth said, sharing some of the videos of the fans visiting the statue.

Seth said the popularity of his home extends far beyond in-person visits. “Enthusiastic fans post videos, photos, and tweets about their experiences, flooding social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. These posts have garnered significant attention, further boosted the site’s fame and made it a trending destination on the internet,” he said.

“Our home stands as a testament to Mr Bachchan’s global appeal, and we are honoured to welcome fans from every corner of the globe,” he said.

vibhuti
vibhuti

