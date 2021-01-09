Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in movies like Piku, PINK (Sircar produced it) and Gulabo Sitabo. But, before Piku, in early 2000, the filmmaker and the actor had collaborated for a movie titled Shoebite which has not yet released.

The movie has been stuck because of the dispute between the producers. However, now according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shoebite might get a direct-to-digital release.

A source told the entertainment portal, “After Gulabo Sitabo was sold to the OTT platform for Rs. 35 crores, the disputing producers saw wisdom in retrieving Shoebite from oblivion and putting it on the digital domain.”

Well, in the past Big B has tweeted about the film a couple of times, and has requested the producers to solve the dispute in release the film. In 2018, the megastar had tweeted, “YES .. utv & Disney .. put aside the internal debate, issues, or personal view points and give this labour of love from Shoojit Sircar a chance for others to appreciate this novel story and film .. ????? PLEASE.”

Shoebite also stars Sarika, Dia Mirza and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Talking about other films of Big B, the megastar will be seen in movies like Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund, Mayday and Nag Ashwin’s next. While Chehre and Jhund are ready for a release, the shooting of Mayday and Brahmastra is still going on. Reportedly, Big B will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s next, but the movie is not yet officially announced.

Meanwhile, he is currently busy with the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.