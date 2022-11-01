Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who loves meeting and interacting with his fans outside his Juhu bungalow in Mumbai, has revealed why he takes his shoes off before meeting them.

In his latest blog post, Big B shared a couple of pictures as he greeted his fans in front of his bungalow. In one of the pictures, the megastar is seen taking off his footwear before he headed outside to meet his fans.

The National Film Award-winning actor said that he takes off his shoes every time he meets his fans because interacting with his well-wishers is a “devotion” for him.

“Shoes off when I go to meet the well-wishers. It’s a devotion for me…,” he wrote in his blog post, with folded hand emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been entertaining the audience for several decades now, also shared that he feels that the number of fans and their enthusiasm has lessened over the years, and “the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera.”

“I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera… and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever,” he wrote.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is looking forward to the release of his next film Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the upcoming film also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The film is set to hit screens on November 11, 2022.

Senior Bachchan also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline. The pan-India film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in prominent roles. After Project K, Big B will reunite with Padukone for the official remake of The Intern.

