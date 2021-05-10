From donating an amount for Covid-19 relief to helping patients on social media, B-Town celebs have been doing their best to help the people of the country. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, tweeted, “’Sikhs are Legendary सिखों की सेवा को सलाम’ These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility

In another tweet, Sirsa wrote, He often said; “आप पैसों की चिंता मत कीजिए… बस कोशिश करिये कि हम ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा जानें बचा पाएँ!” @SrBachchan Ji contributed a huge Amt & also took the pain to ensure oxygen concentrators get shipped frm abroad & reach on time He is not just a REEL Hero but a Real life Hero.”

During the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, which aired on Sunday, Big B requested the global community to help India as the second wave of Covid-19 has affected the country a lot.

The megastar had said, “My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of COVID-19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, your pharmaceutical companies, and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts.”