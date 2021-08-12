Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday started shooting for the latest season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The first season of KBC premiered on 3 July 2000 and the megastar on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of the game show and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. “Back on that chair from 2000… That’s 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along,” Bachchan wrote.

The legendary actor has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sony Entertainment Television on late Tuesday evening announced that the latest season of the show will start airing on August 23, 2021.

On the film front, Bachchan has his plate full with a slew of exciting projects. The superstar is presently waiting for the release of his much-awaited films Chehre and Jhund. Both films were originally scheduled to hit theatres in 2020, but suffered delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Chehre and Jhund, Big B also has Dharma Productions’ big-ticket fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2022.

The thespian also headlines Ajay Devgn’s next directorial venture Mayday. It also features popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Bachchan also stars in Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s untitled pan-India film. The science-fiction film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It went before cameras a couple of days ago in Hyderabad and is due to release in 2022.

