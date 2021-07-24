Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is set to commence work on his next untitled film that filmmaker Nag Ashwin is directing. The science-fiction flick also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The acting great will begin filming tomorrow in the city of Hyderabad.

“Amitabh Bachchan is off to Hyderabad for the mahurat and first schedule of Nag Ashwin’s next film. He will be shooting for the next 5 to 7 days and then return to Mumbai. While Prabhas is expected to be a part of the mahurat shoot, it is still not clear if he will be shooting with Big B in the first schedule of this film,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Though there is no information on the characters that Senior Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are playing, the film is reportedly set in a futuristic timeline against the backdrop of third world war. The producers have allocated a whopping production budged for the film. Once made, it will find its place among the biggest Indian films ever made.

The makers are planning to shoot the yet to be titled project over a period of next one year in multiple schedules. It is going to be high on visual effects. Not only in various popular Indian languages, the film will also hit screens in English.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently keeping busy with the final schedule of his next release Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The actor is then expected to juggle Adipurush, Salaar and Nag Ashwin’s film.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is busy with Pathan. She also has The Intern and Fighter in the pipeline. The actress has already completed Dharma Productions’ untitled film directed by Shakun Batra.

Amitabh Bachchan is waiting for the release of his much-delayed film Chehre. After Chehre, his next release will be Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund.

