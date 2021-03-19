In 2020, it was announced that Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor will be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. However, unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020.

Well, everyone has been waiting to know which actor will step into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes for the film, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have roped in Amitabh Bachchan for the film.

A source told the portal, “The Hindi remake of The Intern hit a massive roadblock with the demise of the late Rishi Kapoor. This suddenly meant that the venture was missing a crucial member of the cast, and the makers had to re-analyse the casting. Though it has taken a while, the makers of The Intern remake have now locked Amitabh Bachchan for the project and are looking to resume the shoot soon.”

“Amitabh Bachchan has been cast to reprise the role that would have been played by the late Rishi Kapoor. Though it is unclear when the film will finally commence shooting, talks are on with the cast members to finalize dates,” added the source.

Big B and Deepika have earlier worked together in films like Aarakshan and Piku. The two will also be seen together in Nag Ashwin’s next which also stars Prabhas in the lead role. So, if the reports about The Intern remake turns out to be true, then it will be their fourth project together.