70% of Americans support global climate policy despite Trump’s Paris exit, survey shows

In a striking display of public concern, a recent global survey has found that 70% of Americans support a global climate policy, despite President Donald Trump’s controversial withdrawal from the Paris Agreement earlier this year.

The findings reveal a growing gap between public opinion and government action on climate change in the United States.

Published by researchers at Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, the survey involved over 40,000 participants across 20 countries. Together, these nations represent nearly three-quarters of the world’s carbon emissions.

The results reflect widespread support for coordinated international efforts to combat climate change—particularly in the U.S., where most citizens view climate action as a global necessity.

The researchers asked participants, “At which level(s) do you think public policies to tackle climate change need to be put in place?” A substantial 70 per cent of Americans chose the global level, showcasing overwhelming backing for multilateral climate agreements like the Paris accord.

The findings come amid the Trump administration’s continued rollback of environmental regulations. President Trump, who resumed office in January 2025, withdrew from the Paris Agreement shortly after his inauguration, arguing that the deal fails to align with American economic interests and national values.

He reiterated long-held beliefs that climate change is a “mythical” and “expensive hoax,” as previously reported by the BBC.

Trump’s stance sharply contrasts with the actions of his predecessor, Barack Obama, who implemented the Clean Power Plan to regulate carbon emissions from fossil-fueled power plants.

Trump dismantled this plan during his first term and replaced it with the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, which offered significantly weaker emission controls.

Trump also moved to freeze fuel efficiency standards for new vehicles and prevent California from enforcing its own stricter emissions rules.

These decisions have triggered outcry from environmentalists and widened the rift between federal policy and state-level climate initiatives.

Another related survey, conducted in 2023 across the U.S. and the European Union with 8,000 respondents, found similar trends. It revealed that many citizens supported a fixed carbon pricing timeline—such as $90 per ton of carbon dioxide by 2030—paired with a universal monthly reimbursement of $30 per adult, suggesting a viable path for equitable climate funding mechanisms.

Global climate policy, as defined by environmental experts, refers to coordinated international actions taken to address climate change through efforts such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting clean energy alternatives, and adapting to rising environmental risks.

The Paris Agreement, signed by 188 countries in 2015, aimed to cap global temperature rise to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

Despite Trump’s federal rollback, the American public appears to be increasingly aligned with global norms on climate action.

The data suggests a growing collective awareness of the climate crisis and an urgent call for international cooperation—regardless of political divides.