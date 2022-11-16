BAFTA Breakthrough recently unveiled its creatives for the year 2022. This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod is among the 33 talents across film, TV, and game who have been selected for the 2022 edition of Bafta Breakthrough.

Mod, who was also chosen as a 2022 Screen Star of Tomorrow, stars as junior trainee doctor Shruti alongside Ben Whishaw in the BBC series. She also headlines the forthcoming series One Day, set at Netflix.

Every year, the flagship talent initiative of the arts charity selects a number of creatives, providing support in their professional development, including coaching, mentoring, and networking opportunities with key industry figures.

Alongside names such as EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis and Sex Education director Runyararo Mapfumo, Mod will receive professional development and global networking opportunities from Bafta, with the support of Netflix.

Talking to a news agency, Mod said, “The greatest thing about the show was that, at its heart, it was a love letter to the NHS. And, especially with everything we’ve gone through in the last couple of years, it was a show that really exemplified what it is that key workers go through. We knew that we were making something really special when we were making it, but we could never have expected the outpouring of love and appreciation that we did get when the show actually came out.”

She went on to add, “It was also really funny, and I think it showed the extremes of human life at its best and its worst. So I’m so proud of it and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it, and I’m so glad that it had the impact that it did socially, as well as just a great piece of television.”

Below is the full list of BAFTA UK Breakthroughs:

Alex Thomas – Director – Yorkshire Cop: Police, Racism and Me (TV)

Alyx Jones – Dialogue Editor – Elden Ring (Games)

Ambika Mod – Performer – This is Going to Hurt (TV)

Chloë Fairweather – Director – Dying to Divorce (Film)

Diana Olifirova – Cinematographer – Heartstopper (TV)

Emily Brown – Lead Designer – Alba: a Wildlife Adventure (Games)

Jack Rooke – Writer/Executive Producer – Big Boys (TV)

Jamal Green – Composer – TOEM (Games)

Joanna Boateng – Producer – Uprising (TV)

Leon Harrop – Performer – Ralph & Katie (TV)

Marley Morrison – Writer/Director – Sweetheart (Film)

Morag Taylor – Principal Technical Artist – Total War: Warhammer 3 (Games)

Nell Barlow – Performer – Sweetheart (Film)

Nicôle Lecky – Writer/Executive Producer/Actor – MOOD (TV)

Paul Sng – Director – Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché (Film)

Rose Ayling-Ellis – Performer – EastEnders (TV)

Runyararo Mapfumo – Director – Sex Education (TV)

Sophie Cunningham – Director – Look Away (TV)

Theo Williams – Director – Terms & Conditions: Deeper than Drill (TV)

Zachary Soares & Luciana Nascimento – Co-Founders, Creative Director & Artistic Director – Moonglow Bay (Games)