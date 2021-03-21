After receiving positive response for its teaser, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment are set to unveil the trailer of their upcoming film Hello Charlie on March 22. Just like the teaser, the trailer for the family entertainer is expected to leave the audience in splits.

The latest poster unveiled by Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment is loaded with cuteness as we see Aadar Jain and actress Shlokka Pandit seen hugging a gorilla. In the forthcoming adventure comedy, Jain plays a happy-go-lucky young man from a small town who has been entrusted with the responsibility of transporting a giant gorilla from Mumbai to Diu.

Hello Charlie has been directed by Pankaj Saraswat for Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Talking about the film, the director had earlier said, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic-timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”

In addition to Aadar Jain and debutante Shlokka Pandit, Hello Charlie also features Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi in important roles.

The film is set for its worldwide premiere across 240 countries and territories on April 9, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

