Amar Chotai has proven to excel within his musicianship throughout his career and has tapped into a range of musical genres and sounds.

Having experimented and performed, Amar’s most recent endeavor is finding musical solidarity within Bollywood music. An area that reflects his roots, and one that Amar feels most at home with. Amar’s humble and spiritual individualism reflects through his mission to heal his listeners through his lyrics, as well as the message he provides for consumers to reflect, an insight so very selfless and inspiring.

Accompanying Amar’s new musical route is his single Bisrat Naahi Maa, (Mother, you cannot be forgotten). During Amar’s teenage years, he tragically lost his mother, his mother was his first life and musical teacher. Before her passing, he made a solemn promise to her that he would leave no stone unturned in attempting to achieve excellence in the fields of music and medicine, which encompassed her dreams for him. The track is a beautiful, humble, and heartfelt dedication to his mother.

It is hopeful that this song, (as well as Amar’s honest and heart-warming story), shall touch and aid the healing process of many people who have suffered a loss in their lives, especially during the turbulent Covid pandemic.

Through immense dedication, hard work, motivation, and self-discipline, Amar has walked along an arduous and unique path to become an accomplished singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, recording artist, and performer, as well as a Consultant in Interventional Neuroradiology, specialising in the complex treatment of vascular (blood vessels) conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord.

Although both professions appear very different on the surface, there are in fact multiple similarities, such as working/performing under high pressure, expression through art, and most notably healing. With regards to the latter, he feels blessed and extremely fortunate to be able to perform two professions, with such profound healing capacities.

Amar’s musical style has been significantly influenced by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mohammed Rafi, Sonu Nigam, and Arijit Singh, amongst others. He is managed by Mario Anastasiades (Rise Records), and together they released two successful Latin pop tracks in the Summer of 2018: Nunca Digas Adios and Senorita, the latter reaching No.1 in the UK Latin Pop Chart.

