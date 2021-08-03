Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie will be releasing in two parts, and part one was slated to hit the big screens this month during the Independence Day weekend.

However, the release date was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. But now, the makers have announced that the film will hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “Pushpa – The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas. పుష్ప പുഷ്പ புஷ்பா ಪುಷ್ಪ पुष्पा.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa – The Rise also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. It will mark the former’s debut in Telugu cinema. While Pushpa is made in Telugu, the film will be dubbed and released in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.

Well, Pushpa will clash with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is also slated to release on Christmas 2021. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. It will mark Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.

Recently, it was announced that the first song of Pushpa will be out on 13th August 2021. The makers had tweeted, “5 Languages, 5 singers & One Rocking Tune by @ThisIsDSP Icon Staar @alluarjun ‘s #PushpaFirstSingle on AUG 13th #HBDRockStarDSP #DaakkoDaakkoMeka #OduOduAadu #OduOduAade #JokkeJokkeMeke #JaagoJaagoBakre #Shivam @benny_dayal @RahulNOfficial @rvijayprakash @VishalDadlani.”