Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun on Tuesday completed two decades in films and the actor said he owes his career to the audience.

Arjun, who became a pan-India star after the success of the 2021 Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, shared a brief note on his official Twitter account to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut film Gangotri.

“Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love.

“I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans (sic). Gratitude forever,” the 40-year-old actor said in the statement.

In his two-decade-long career, Arjun has featured in action films such as Bunny, Arya series, Desamuduru, Parugu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the biographical period action movie Rudhramadevi.

He is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.