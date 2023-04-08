It’s Allu Arjun’s birthday and Shah Rukh Khan and all his fans, colleagues and friends have been sending him luck and love from around the world.

Showering love on Allu Arjun, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote:

For those not in the know, Allu Arjun is Chiranjeevi’s nephew.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna also wished her Pushpa co-star on his birthday. She wrote:

Sai Dharam Tej, too, extended warm greetings to Allu Arjun. He wrote:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to reprise his role in Pushpa 2 – The Rule. On his birthday eve, the makers unveiled his look from the film.

In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

Fans can’t keep calm after seeing their star in this intense look, they flooded the comment section of the actor. Actor Huma Qureshi reacted with fire emoji.

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise. The action entertainer directed by Sukumar was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.