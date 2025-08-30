Alison Balsom confirms retirement with final appearance at the ‘Last Night of the Proms’

Highlights:

Alison Balsom confirms retirement after 40 years of performing

Final concert: Last Night of the Proms 2025 on September 13

Farewell work: Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major

Alison Balsom, 46, received an OBE in 2016; cites family and touring intensity - Advertisement -

Broadcast: BBC One and BBC Two on September 13

Alison Balsom has confirmed she will retire from performing following one last appearance at the Last Night of the Proms. In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, Alison Balsom said this will be her “last night on stage.” She explained that her decision reflects the strain of combining a high-level performance schedule with family life. Married to filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes, Alison Balsom noted that constant travel and preparation have become difficult to sustain.

Alison Balsom described the instrument’s demands directly: the trumpet, she said, cannot be played “halfway.” She added that even brief breaks affect playing standards. Summarizing recent years, Alison Balsom compared the pattern to “playing the Wimbledon final and then no tennis,” a cycle of intense focus followed by long gaps that she found unsustainable. Alison Balsom emphasized that she wants to leave while fully in control of her playing and decision-making, rather than adjust to a reduced schedule that she believes would not meet her standards.

Alison Balsom’s Final Proms Performance

At the Last Night of the Proms on September 13, 2025, Alison Balsom will perform the Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major. The work has personal significance for Alison Balsom; it was the piece that first drew her to the trumpet after she saw it performed on television when she was a child. Returning to the Hummel for her farewell aligns the final program with the starting point of Alison Balsom’s interest in the instrument.

Alison Balsom previously performed at the Proms in 2009 while pregnant, calling that experience both tiring and meaningful. Looking ahead to her final concert, Alison Balsom said, “I know what I want to say about this piece, but I don’t think I’m going to have anything more to say after this.” Her remarks underscore her view that the Hummel Concerto is an appropriate closure to a career she has aimed to manage on her own terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Balsom (@alisonbalsom)

Alison Balsom’s Career Milestones

Over four decades, Alison Balsom built a prominent career as a trumpet soloist. She has performed with major orchestras, released recordings, and won three Classic Brit Awards. In 2016, Alison Balsom was appointed OBE for services to music. Beyond the concert stage, Alison Balsom has appeared on television and radio to advocate for classical music and music education. She has described the trumpet as “the best thing ever.”

The decision to retire follows a period in which Alison Balsom balanced performance commitments with family responsibilities. Alison Balsom said the touring schedule had become “mentally and emotionally consuming,” language that reflects the day-to-day realities of travel, rehearsals, and performance at a high level. Her plan is to finish with a performance that connects to her early inspiration and to conclude on a timeline she set.

What Comes Next for Alison Balsom

While stepping away from performing, Alison Balsom has not ruled out continuing to support the trumpet and classical music in other capacities. Alison Balsom indicated her focus will shift toward family life and opportunities away from the stage. For now, Alison Balsom views retirement as the end point of a path she has tried to follow “honestly and with authenticity.” Any future involvement will be defined by those priorities rather than a full concert schedule.

Proms Season Context and Broadcast Details for Alison Balsom’s Finale

Alison Balsom’s final appearance comes within a Proms season that has included other notable performances, such as appearances by Grammy-winner Samara Joy and pianist Yunchan Lim, and a concert built around a Traitors theme. The Last Night of the Proms on September 13 will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two, allowing audiences to watch Alison Balsom’s concluding performance of the Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major.