Actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday attended Gucci Cruise Show 2024 as the global brand ambassador in Seoul, South Korea. Several images of the actress went viral which are garnering her fans’ attention.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress makes an appearance in front of a historic place. She wore a mini black dress with polka-dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

Recently, Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne shared a couple of adorable pictures where Alia and Davikah can be posing in different styles from the Gucci event.

Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will rekindle her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.