It’s raining release date announcements in Bollywood. On Sunday (26), the release dates of more than 12 films were announced, and in the past few days ago also filmmakers have been announcing the release dates of their movies.

On Thursday (30), the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi announced the release date of their movie. The film, which was earlier slated to release in July this year, will be hitting the big screens on 6th January 2022.

Pen Movies tweeted, “The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @bhansali_produc.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn will b seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The teaser of the film was released a few months ago, and it had received a great response. There were reports that Gangubai Kathiawadi might get a direct-to-digital release. But, the makers had denied the reports and confirmed that the movie will release in theatres only.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making some amazing period dramas, so the expectations from Gangubai Kathiawadi are quite high. It will be the first Bollywood biggie to release in theatres in 2022.