Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and a few days ago, the shooting of the film was wrapped up.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was slated to release on 30th July 2021, but the film will get postponed as currently in India theatres are not functioning. There were reports that the movie might get a direct-to-digital release, however, according to a report in Spotboye, Gangubai Kathiawadi will get a theatrical release.

A source stated, “SLB is immensely pleased with the end-result. He feels Gangubai Kathiawadi is his biggest and best film to date in terms of the scale and size of the visuals and emotions. These cannot be relocated to the OTT platform at any cost.”

The source also stated that even if the pandemic continues, “SLB is willing to wait it out, no matter how long it takes.”

Well, a few months ago, the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, and it has received a good response.

After the shooting of the film was wrapped up, Alia had posted on Twitter, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lock downs.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic, mind blowing, heart wrenching life changing experience!”

“Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed P.S – & special mention to my crew! my family and my friends for these two years . Without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”