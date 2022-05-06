Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, whose performance in her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) received a thunderous response from critics and audiences alike, is set to make her debut in Hollywood with Netflix’s upcoming film Heart of Stone.

Now, news has it that she will begin filming for the Tom Harper directorial in the UK this month. She is presently busy with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Sharing more details on the shooting schedule of Heart of Stone, a source in the know informs a publication, “Right after wrapping up the schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia will be off to the UK for a marathon schedule of the spy thriller. She would be shooting for this Tom Harper directorial from May till the end of August.”

After wrapping up Heart of Stone, Bhatt will reportedly move on to shoot Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The road-trip film marks Akhtar’s return to direction after Don 2 (2011).

The source adds, “Come September, and Alia starts shooting for the Farhan Akhtar directed Je Lee Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. It is a multi-location film, which will be shot across India. As opposed to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Jee Le Zara is about discovering life on a domestic road trip.”

The source further said that the end of the year will see Bhatt reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra. The project has not been confirmed officially yet.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles.

