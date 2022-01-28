Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi has locked a new date for its theatrical release. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the big-ticket film is set to enter cinemas on February 25.

Just like several other films, Gangubai Kathiawadi has also suffered several setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally slated to release in 2020, but since all production activities came to a screeching halt due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus, the makers had to stall the film’s production for several months. Bhansali completed the film in 2021.

His production house, Bhansali Productions, took to Instagram to announce the new release date of the film. “Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi,” read the post from the production house.

The upcoming period film, which marks Bhatt and Bhansali’s maiden collaboration, is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s bestselling novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light district of Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada under Pen India Limited, also stars seasoned actress Seema Pahwa in an import role, while Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi will be seen in cameos.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next month.

