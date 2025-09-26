Alia Bhatt balances work and motherhood as daughter Raha gets on-set vanity van

Highlights:

Mahesh Bhatt disclosed that Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha has her own vanity van on film sets.

He described it as “like a temple” and said he avoids entering it.

Alia Bhatt manages both motherhood and career, even taking Raha on international work trips.

The trend reflects how Bollywood actresses now balance parenting with professional commitments.

Industry concerns continue over rising entourage sizes, multiple vanity vans, and production costs.

Directors compare older stars’ minimal demands, like Amitabh Bachchan’s, with the extensive setups of current celebrities.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has revealed that his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, daughter of actor Alia Bhatt, has her own dedicated vanity van on her mother’s film sets. Speaking about this arrangement, he described the van as “like a temple” and explained that he refrains from entering it out of respect.

The dedicated space reflects the growing emphasis on creating child-friendly environments for actors managing professional commitments and parenting responsibilities at the same time. For Alia Bhatt, the vanity van serves as a way to keep Raha close while balancing demanding shooting schedules and travel obligations.

Mahesh Bhatt praised Alia Bhatt for how she is navigating her career alongside motherhood. He pointed out her ability to merge personal and professional life seamlessly, citing her recent trip to Milan for a Gucci event where Raha accompanied her.

Alia Bhatt and the Changing Norms of Bollywood Motherhood

In past decades, female actors in Hindi cinema often stepped back from work after marriage or childbirth. Many reduced their on-screen appearances or took long breaks, reflecting a traditional view that prioritized domestic roles over professional commitments.

Today, however, Alia Bhatt and her contemporaries are redefining that standard. Instead of retreating from the industry, leading actresses are combining their careers with parenting. Mahesh Bhatt acknowledged this change, noting that “new-age heroines are parenting while going to work.”

This cultural shift signals how Bollywood has adapted to evolving social expectations. The industry is increasingly open to accommodating the needs of working mothers, allowing stars like Alia Bhatt to maintain both family life and active film schedules.

Industry Reactions to Celebrity Entourages

While Alia Bhatt’s approach reflects modern working-parent models, it has also reignited broader debates about the growing demands placed on film productions by A-list stars. Directors including Sanjay Gupta and Anurag Kashyap have previously discussed the logistical and financial strain caused by large celebrity entourages.

The presence of multiple vanity vans, child care setups, and specialized staff often raises production costs. In some cases, producers have had to adjust or even cancel shoots to accommodate these requests. For many in the industry, this highlights a challenge: balancing the requirements of leading stars with the realities of film budgets.

At the same time, supporters argue that arrangements like Raha’s vanity van for Alia Bhatt reflect a professional solution that allows leading actresses to remain active in the industry without compromising family needs.

Alia Bhatt’s Balance of Costs and Professionalism

The discussion also touches on the contrast between older and newer practices in Bollywood. Veteran actors such as Amitabh Bachchan have long been recognized for maintaining small teams and minimal on-set requirements. In contrast, some current stars expect multiple vans—for makeup, fitness, and personal use—alongside additional facilities for family members.

Alia Bhatt, however, has been praised for handling this balance with professionalism. By integrating her daughter Raha into her work environment, she demonstrates a model where personal responsibilities do not overshadow professional commitments. This approach has resonated with both fans and industry colleagues who see her as part of a new generation of actresses redefining the expectations placed on working mothers.

Broader Implications for Bollywood

The story of Alia Bhatt and Raha’s on-set vanity van reflects more than just one family’s arrangement. It highlights how the industry is evolving to accommodate changing lifestyles, particularly for female actors. Where earlier generations faced the difficult choice of either pausing their careers or sacrificing family time, today’s stars can find more flexible solutions.

The industry still faces challenges in managing rising costs and logistical complexities, but the presence of high-profile examples like Alia Bhatt suggests that a middle ground is possible. Producers, directors, and actors are learning to adapt to new expectations, balancing professionalism with personal commitments.

Alia Bhatt’s decision to ensure her daughter Raha has a comfortable, dedicated space on set illustrates how modern Bollywood actresses are reshaping industry norms. Supported by her father Mahesh Bhatt’s reflections, the arrangement shows that parenting and professional success no longer need to exist in conflict.

As more female actors continue working while raising children, the example set by Alia Bhatt will likely influence how future productions handle the intersection of family life and demanding film schedules. At the same time, ongoing debates about costs, entourage sizes, and logistical challenges will continue to shape the conversation about what it means to be a star in today’s Bollywood.