We all know that down South there’s a trend that on a celebrity’s birthday they unveil the first look or the teaser of the film, So, today, on Alia Bhatt’s birthday, the makers of RRR have unveiled her first look from the movie.

Director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to share Alia’s first look. The filmmaker posted, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all 🙂 @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie.”

Alia’s look as Sita is impressive and as the caption says that Sita is waiting for Ramaraju, this clears that the actress is paired opposite Ram Charan in the film.

RRR will mark Alia’s Telugu debut. Reportedly, she has an extended cameo in the movie, but it’s a pivotal role.

While RRR is being made in Telugu, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages. It is said that Alia will be also singing the Hindi version of a song in the film.

The movie is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. Apart from Alia and Ram Charan, RRR also stars Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. It is slated to hit the big screens on 13th October 2021 which is the Dussehra weekend.

Talking about other films of Alia, the actress has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Darlings in her kitty. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 30th July 2021. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it had received a good response.