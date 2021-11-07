It is no secret that Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has signed up with the leading American talent management agency, William Morris Endeavour (WME), to explore acting opportunities in the West. And if fresh reports are to be believed, the Gully Boy (2019) actress is set to announce her first Hollywood project next year in 2022. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

A leading Indian publication reports that Bhatt plans to announce her collaboration with a Hollywood studio in early 2022. She is currently in talks and a deal could be locked soon. While not much else is known about the forthcoming project, the publication reports that the actress is psyched up about a couple of scripts, one of which has in particular caught her attention.

A source divulges that despite a lot of plum offers coming her way, Bhatt is very particular about her debut film in Hollywood. She has reportedly asked WME to aggressively look for projects for her. WME also represents such talents as Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and Charlize Theron, among many more.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is waiting for the release of her much-awaited films Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. While Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to release on January 6, 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is poised for its theatrical release on January 7, 2022. She has already wrapped up her maiden production, Darlings.

The actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in important roles. She next headlines Excel Entertainment’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa