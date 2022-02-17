Last seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 (2020), Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film marks her maiden collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Apart from her professional life, the 28-year-old actress remains in news for her relationship with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of them together on social media more often than not, making it abundantly clear that she does not believe in hiding her relationship status.

Talking about the same, Bhatt recently told an Indian daily, “There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it. You’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there is also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it.”

The actress, who made her acting debut a decade ago with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year (2012), added that she is “deeply in love with Ranbir” and that she believes in the relationship.

“Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very ‘dilwala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”

After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the much-awaited fantasy film Brahmastra, which marks her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

