Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the eagerly awaited films of 2022.

Directed by noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama is scheduled to enter cinemas on February 25, 2022. Today, the makers released the first song from the film called ‘Dholida’.

Bhansali, most admired for his craft laced with melodious music, has always showcased a blend of folk tunes, western operatic music, and contemporary melodies in his films. From his very first ‘Khamoshi’ (1996) to the iconic ‘Dholi Taro’ to the cult track ‘Malhari’, his music has been a benchmark for curating the best music albums of all time.

One of the most followed musical genres of cinema, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali album is keenly awaited with every cinematic venture and Gangubai Kathiawadi is another musical gem from him. While the audience is still in the awe of the trailer, the makers have released the much-awaited first track from the album today.

‘Dholida’, a celebratory Garba number from the film will see Gangubai aka Alia Bhatt dancing to the tunes of dhol, making it the festive anthem of the year. Bhansali’s music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar capture the true essence of Garba. The foot-tapping number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

With this beautiful track, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has really got the whole of India dancing to his beats all over again.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release theatrically on 25th February 2022.

