Alia Bhatt started her journey with the 2012 release Student of The Year. In these nine years, she has proved her mettle as an actor and has also featured in many successful films.

Now, according to a report in Deadline, Alia has signed up with the international talent agency WME (William Morris Endeavor Entertainment) as she eyes opportunities in the U.S. This report surely makes us wonder if Alia will soon be making her Hollywood debut.

Many Bollywood actresses like Aisharya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and others have made a mark internationally. It will surely be interesting to see how Alia’s career shapes up there.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Alia has many films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress will also be making her Telugu debut this year with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Currently, Alia is shooting for Darlings. The movie is produced by Alia under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment.

The shooting of the film kickstarted a few days ago, and Alia had posted about it on Instagram. She wrote, “day one of DARLINGS! ☀️☀️ my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care ������ P.S – wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew).”